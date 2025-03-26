DNO makes oil and gas discovery in Northern North Sea

DNO announced an important oil and gas discovery in Northern North Sea license PL1182 S, in which the company holds a 40 percent operated interest.

The discovery was made in Paleocene injectite sandstones of excellent reservoir quality with preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources in the range of 39 to 75 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), with a mean of 55 MMboe.

The Kjøttkake exploration well encountered a 41-meter oil column and a 9-m gas column. A sidetrack drilled horizontally 1,350 m westwards along the reservoir in the Sotra Formation confirmed the presence of the oil column throughout the discovery.

“We are on a hot streak in Norway,” said Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. “Our latest and most exciting discovery this year, Kjøttkake, is close to existing infrastructure in the Troll-Gjøa area, and we will be relentless in pursuing its commercialization.”

Located 27 km northwest of the Troll C platform and 44 km southwest of the Gjøa platform, Kjøttkake is DNO’s tenth discovery since 2021 in the Troll-Gjøa exploration and development hotspot, following Røver Nord, Kveikje, Ofelia, Røver Sør, Heisenberg, Carmen, Kyrre, Cuvette and Ringand.

The company has also racked up discoveries in other parts of the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Norma (2023) and Othello (2024), both play-opening finds and both operated by DNO.

Partners in license PL1182 S include Aker BP ASA (30 percent), Concedo AS (15 percent) and Japex Norge AS (15 percent). The wells were drilled using the Deepsea Yantai rig.