Baker Hughes awarded integrated coiled-tubing drilling contract

Baker Hughes signed a multi-year contract with Dubai Petroleum Establishment (DPE), for and on behalf of Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP), to provide integrated coiled-tubing drilling services for the company’s Margham Gas storage project.

The project will provide stability to Dubai’s energy supply by strengthening the system’s ability to switch between natural gas and solar power.

Providing the coiled-tubing drilling increases Baker Hughes’ overall support of the Margham Gas project, which draws upon the mature field of the same name. Already set to supply the company’s Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) units for gas storage, injection and export, Baker Hughes’ broad portfolio is helping to create a reliable power system with reduced emissions.

The project brings together Baker Hughes’ expertise in integration of coiled-tubing drilling, under-balanced drilling and the company’s industry-leading CoilTrak™ coiled-tubing bottomhole assembly (BHA) system. CoilTrak allows operators to more effectively navigate the subsurface environment during horizontal drilling to maximize reservoir contact, which is crucial for underground gas storage.