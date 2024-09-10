Diamondback closes merger with Endeavor Energy Resources

Diamondback Energy has closed its merger with Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of this transformative merger, creating a ‘must own’ North American independent oil company,” said Travis Stice, Chairman and CEO of Diamondback. “Our high-quality inventory located in the heart of the Permian Basin gives us the running room to do what we do best.”

Mr Stice continued, “I would like to thank our employees for all their hard work in getting this deal across the finish line and welcome the Endeavor employees to the Diamondback team.”