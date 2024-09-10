GD Energy 2500Q HDF pumps surpass 10,000 pumping hours

Twenty-two of GD Energy’s 2500Q HDF quintuplex pumps have all exceeded 10,000 pumping hours and continue to operate without any major repairs. This remarkable achievement underscores the HDF’s exceptional durability and reliability in some of the most challenging hydraulic fracturing environments in the industry. Despite the harsh operating conditions, the pumps have outperformed industry standards, achieving performance life of over 43 percent greater than the average.

Through innovative and long-term customer partnerships, GDEP engineers worked in close collaboration with a customer in response to the widespread industry challenge of premature power end frame cracks.

The project addressed frame cracking, which causes significant production downtime and increased maintenance costs. GDEP’s solution involved reengineering the frame with thicker steel construction to reduce operational stresses at critical joints and redesigning the internal main bearing retention system to eliminate bending or breaking of the snap ring bearing retainer. These enhancements not only improved frame durability, but also optimized gear and pump timing.

GDEP’s Reframe Program offers cost-saving solutions by extending the life of existing subcomponents and repurposing them into the HDF frame, allowing customers to reduce costs while maintaining high performance in the field.