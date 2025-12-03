DeepOcean to carry out Gryphon Alpha disconnection in North Sea

DeepOcean is nearing completion of a contract awarded by TotalEnergies for the disconnection and tow of the Gryphon Alpha FPSO, as well as the removal of associated subsea infrastructure.

Gryphon Alpha was the North Sea’s first purpose-built, permanently moored FPSO, and was originally commissioned by operator Kerr McGee. It was later acquired by Maersk Oil and then by TotalEnergies through its 2018 merger.

The scope of work included the flushing of subsea pipelines and manifolds, disconnecting flowlines and umbilicals from trees, removing risers and midwater arches and recovering FPSO moorings. Proprietary tooling was designed and developed in-house, enabling the entire scope to be executed fully diverless.

The project is nearing completion with the recovery of mooring chains and removal of the risers and mid water arches to be completed prior to year end.