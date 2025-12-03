Global and Regional MarketsNews

Drilling resumes in Trinidad’s Central Block after 19 years

Dec 3, 2025
Drilling resumes in Trinidad’s Central Block after 19 years

Development drilling restarted in Trinidad’s Central Block with the Carapal Ridge-3 well, the first new well drilled in the area since 2006. The operator has launched a four-well program targeting remaining gas potential in the onshore block, where current output averages about 21 million standard cu ft per day (mmscf/d).

Carapal Ridge-3 is expected to come online in February 2026. If the full campaign is successful, production from the block could rise above 50 mmscf/d. The start of drilling was moved forward by three weeks following coordination between the operator and the ministry.

