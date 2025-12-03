Drilling resumes in Trinidad’s Central Block after 19 years

Development drilling restarted in Trinidad’s Central Block with the Carapal Ridge-3 well, the first new well drilled in the area since 2006. The operator has launched a four-well program targeting remaining gas potential in the onshore block, where current output averages about 21 million standard cu ft per day (mmscf/d).

Carapal Ridge-3 is expected to come online in February 2026. If the full campaign is successful, production from the block could rise above 50 mmscf/d. The start of drilling was moved forward by three weeks following coordination between the operator and the ministry.