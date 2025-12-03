CNOOC brings Weizhou 11-4 oilfield online in South China Sea

CNOOC announced that its Weizhou 11-4 Oilfield Adjustment and Satellite Fields Development Project has commenced production. The field is located in the Beibu Gulf Basin in the South China Sea at an average water depth of about 43 m.

The development relies on a newly built unmanned wellhead platform and a central processing platform, tied into existing infrastructure by trestle bridge. Over the life of the project, 35 development wells are planned — 28 production wells and 7 water-injection wells — with first-phase production expected to ramp up to a plateau of roughly 16,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2026.