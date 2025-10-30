DeepOcean engaged for Australian decommissioning project

DeepOcean was appointed to support the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure at oil and gas fields in Western Australia. DeepOcean’s scope of work includes suspension of subsea trees, removal of flowlines, riser and dynamic umbilical, and removal of a disconnectable turret-mooring buoy (DTM).

The work is scheduled for 2026 and will be performed from one of the company’s regional vessels. The fields are off the coast of Western Australia, in water depths between 300-400 m.