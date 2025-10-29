Maersk Supply Service deploys largest MDL spread to date

Maritime Developments (MDL) developed a bespoke solution for simultaneous handling of the dynamic cable riser, DUTA (Data Unit Transfer Assembly), pigtails and backbone cables, all deployed from 9.2-m reels.

The MDL spread, mobilized in Peterhead, Scotland onboard the Skandi Involver, featured a Wheeled Horizontal Lay System (WHLS), Generation 2 Reel Drive System (RDS) and four tensioners ranging from 12 tonne equivalent (Te) up to 110 Te line pull capacity. It was complemented by several hydraulic winches from recently-launched MDL Winches & Lifting Solutions, ranging between 5 and 30 Te.

The back-deck arrangement of the tensioners and custom deflectors enabled the simultaneous installation of the pigtail lines; while the large-capacity tensioner combined with the WHLS frictionless wheel mechanism, facilitated low-friction deployment of the dynamic riser assembly and connected pigtails, reducing drag and ensuring optimal product integrity during installation.