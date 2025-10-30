ADES receives Saudi Aramco contract resumption

ADES received resumption notices from Saudi Aramco covering one of its offshore contracts and several onshore drilling units. The offshore work will involve the 2019-built jackup Admarine 510, which is currently in Bahrain for maintenance, five-year certification and preparation ahead of redeployment.

The Admarine 501 jackup will mobilize to Cameroon following completion of a six-month drilling program (firm plus option) in Nigeria. Operations under the renewed contract are expected to commence in January 2026.