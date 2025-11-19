BW Energy completes Kharas-1 appraisal well operations

BW Energy has completed drilling operations on the Kharas-1 appraisal well in the Kudu license area, offshore Namibia. The well reached a total depth of 5,100 m and intersected multiple reservoir intervals. The well will now be plugged and abandoned in line with the planned program.

Several shallow turbidite reservoirs with dry-gas shows were encountered. Reservoir properties from these and the acquired whole core are now being evaluated.

In the deeper section of the well, hydrocarbons were encountered in a fractured volcaniclastic reservoir. This confirms a working petroleum system with condensate and/or light oil. Further analysis is ongoing to determine the extent of the system and to characterize reservoir properties and appraisal options.