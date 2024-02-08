Datagration, Langan team up to tackle ESG management solutions

Datagration, a provider of unified data analytics and AI technology, and Langan, an environmental, engineering and sustainability consulting firm, have teamed up to redefine Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) management for businesses on a global scale.

The collaboration entails the integration of Datagration’s EcoVisor Software as a Service (SaaS) platform with Langan’s ESG advisory services. The combination is designed to provide clients with a solution for navigating the intricacies of ESG reporting and strategy.

At its core is Datagration’s EcoVisor, a comprehensive SaaS ESG platform. Powered by Datagration’s unified data model, EcoVisor delivers data-driven, predictive and actionable ESG insights daily. It empowers organizations to proactively address risks, tackle data management challenges and meet evolving regulatory reporting requirements.

EcoVisor offers advanced tools to forecast emissions and evaluate decarbonization pathways. The collaborative analytics platform captures, connects, validates and analyzes data, enabling businesses to set baselines, streamline reporting and monitor progress effectively.

Langan’s ESG consulting practice offers a transparent, data-driven and forward-looking approach to ESG management. Their portfolio encompasses all aspects of ESG strategy development and implementation, from initial planning to construction of climate change-related projects.