Shelf Drilling CEO to step down as part of leadership transition

The Shelf Drilling Board has approved a transition plan where David Mullen will step down from the role of CEO, a role he has held since October 2012, and assume that of Executive Chairman. The plan is set to take effect in August 2024. At the same time, Greg O’Brien – current Executive VP and CFO – will be appointed the new CEO.

Concurrently, Ernie Danner will step down as Chairman of the Board and serve as its Lead Independent Director. Shelf Drilling has launched a search process to identify a suitable candidate to replace Mr O’Brien as EVP & CFO.

“I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their support of Shelf Drilling since company inception. I am very proud of what we have achieved and look forward to working with Greg and the management team to ensure a successful transition,” Mr Mullen said.