Custos Energy confirms initial PEL 83 exploration well drilling operations offshore Namibia

Custos Energy has announced that the Mopane 2X exploration well located on blocks governed by Petroleum Exploration License 83 (PEL 83) in the heart of Namibia’s Orange Basin has been spud. The Mopane prospect complex is located at the southern end of PEL 83, which is operated by a subsidiary of Galp Energia of Portugal.

The Mopane exploration well is the first of two wells that are scheduled to be drilled by the semi-submersible rig Hercules under a contract that provides for two wells and optional testing. PEL 83 is located immediately north of PEL 39, home to Shell’s basin opening discoveries at Graff-1, La Rona-1 and Jonker-1.