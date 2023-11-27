Shell announces gas discovery offshore Egypt

Shell Egypt has safely and successfully completed the drilling of the first well in its three-well exploration campaign, Mina West, located in the North East El-Amriya block in the Mediterranean Sea.

Drilling activities took place at a water depth of around 250 m below sea level in the offshore Nile Delta, with primary data confirming the presence of a gas-bearing reservoir. Further evaluation of the acquired data is required to determine the size and recoverable potential of the discovery. Shell has contracted the Stena Drilling Stena Forth drillship as the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit to carry out the drilling campaign.

“This discovery is an important step forward for Shell Egypt bolstering our growth aspirations and ongoing commitment as a key partner in Egypt’s energy landscape,” said Khaled Kacem, VP and Country Chair of Shell Egypt. “Shell, together with its partners, will continue to work towards safely and efficiently reaching the development phase of the block.”