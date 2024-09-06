Criterium will spud its first operated well in onshore Indonesia

Criterium Energy confirms the imminent spud of MGH-43, the first of two planned and operated infill wells to be drilled from a new well-pad within the proven Mengoepeh (MGH) field, situated on its 100 percent owned and operated Tungkal PSC 2024 Program.

The 2024 Program intends to access untapped areas in the MGH field, targeting multiple pay zones within the Talang Akar Formation (TAF). The Fluvial Deltaic reservoir features 20-25 m of net pay, with 10-20 percent porosity and 50-100 millidarcies of permeability on average, reservoir characteristics that are typically associated with higher productivity.

The MGH field and the planned infill locations are mapped on 3D seismic and located less than 1 km from the central processing facility, mitigating risks related to potential deliverability and access to markets.

Approximately 300 bbl/d (150 bbl/d per well) of incremental light oil (35° API) production is expected to be added from the 2024 Program. The volumes from both wells are expected to be on-stream in November of 2024, producing into nearby MGH facilities.