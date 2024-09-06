Talos Energy announces new discovery and additional prospect

Talos Energy has announced that its Ewing Bank (EW) 953 well discovered commercial quantities of oil and natural gas. Separately, Talos entered into an agreement to participate in the Sebastian prospect, currently drilling in the Mississippi Canyon Block 387 of the US Gulf of Mexico.

The EW 953 well encountered approximately 127 ft of net pay in the target sand at approximately 19,000 ft true vertical depth (TVD). Preliminary data indicates an estimated gross recoverable resource potential of approximately 15-25 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) from a single subsea well with an initial gross production rate of 8-10 thousand boe per day.

First production is expected in mid-2026. Current plans are for the well to be tied back to the South Timbalier 311 Megalodon host platform, which Talos partially owns. Talos holds 33.3 percent working interest in the EW 953 well, with operator Walter Oil & Gas holding 56.7 percent and Gordy Oil holding 10 percent.

The Sebastian prospect began drilling in late August 2024, targeting the regionally prolific Upper Miocene K-1 reservoir at approximately 12,000 ft TVD. This amplitude-supported prospect contains an estimated gross resource potential of 9-16 million boe with a potential initial production rate of 6-10 thousand boe per day. Results are expected Q4 of 2024.

If successful, the Sebastian prospect will be tied back to the Delta House facility, where Talos has a partial interest. Murphy Oil Corporation will be the operator.