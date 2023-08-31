COSL semis win work on Norwegian Continental Shelf with Equinor

Equinor has awarded COSL Offshore Management two contracts for the COSLPromoter and COSLInnovator to operate on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The contract values are calculated at around $369 million for both firm periods.

The COSLPromoter is already contracted to Equinor and will commence on the new contract in Q1 2025. The firm contract is for one year, with options for a further four years. The COSLInnovator is contracted for two years, starting in Q2 2025, and the contract includes options for a further three years.

The contract value includes running of casing, remote-operated vehicle, offshore waste management and cement unit maintenance. Mobilization and demobilization fees are also included.