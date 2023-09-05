SLB signs subsurface technology partnership agreement with INEOS Energy

SLB has signed a subsurface technology partnership with INEOS Energy, the energy division of INEOS. INEOS Energy will partner with SLB’s Performance Center in Aberdeen on subsurface technologies, including AI capabilities, for its oil and gas operations as well as carbon capture and storage (CCS).

“This subsurface technology agreement is an important milestone for INEOS Energy supporting our continued organic growth plans,” said Abhi Kohok, Subsurface Director at INEOS Energy. “We are excited to work closely with the SLB Performance Centre to build on their extensive subsurface technologies, the Delfi digital platform and advances in domain centric AI. Together, this integration will position INEOS to maximize recoverable reserves and realize its growth ambitions, all with a lower carbon footprint.”

Under the agreement, INEOS Energy will integrate the SLB Delfi digital platform into its oil and gas operations, especially subsurface, wells, transport and monitoring. D

“The Performance Center model of collaboration is another example of SLB leadership in oil and gas innovation,” said Wallace Pescarini, president of SLB’s Offshore Atlantic basin. “The Performance Center is part of the SLB long-term strategy to produce lower carbon energy through collaboration and partnership models with our customers. We welcome INEOS and look forward to continued innovation.”