New oil and gas discovery near the Troll field in the North Sea

Equinor made a discovery 17 km west of the Troll field in the North Sea. The discovery is currently estimated at between 2 and 12 million barrels of oil equivalent. The discovery consists of both oil and gas. The preliminary name of the discovery is Ringand. This is the second discovery in a short time in the area.

Measured in standard cubic metres, the discovery is estimated at between 0.3 and 2 million cu m. The discovery will probably not be commercial for development in isolation.

“It’s a small discovery, but in an interesting area that we plan to further explore with much existing infrastructure. If more discoveries are made, it may be relevant to combine these to ensure good resource utilization and the best possible economy,” says Geir Sørtveit, Equinor’s senior vice president for Exploration & Production West on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

The well was drilled by Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible.