CNOOC makes breakthrough in Beibu Gulf Basin

Mar 6, 2025
Photo credit: CNOOC

CNOOC has made a major breakthrough in the exploration of Paleozoic buried hills in the Beibu Gulf Basin.

The Weizhou 10-5 oil and gas field is located in the Beibu Gulf of the South China Sea, with an average water depth of about 37 m. Exploration well WZ10-5-1Sa encountered an oil and gas pay zone of 283 m, with a total drilled depth of approximately 4,840 m.

The test results indicate that the well produces approximately 13.2 million cu ft of natural gas and about 800 barrels of crude oil per day. It marks a major breakthrough in natural gas exploration in the granite buried hills in the Beibu Gulf Basin.

