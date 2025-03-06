NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Constellation’s Alpha Star starts new three-year contract

Mar 6, 2025
0 292 1 minute read
Constellation's Alpha Star starts new three-year contract

Constellation’s Alpha Star started a new three-year contract, marking the return of the unit to the fleet contracted by Petrobras after two-and-a-half years.

To make this operation viable, Constellation carried out the largest maintenance stop in the company’s history. This is the first of the docking scheduled by the careful planning called Owner’s Vision 2025: Rig Scheduled Shutdown Strategies. The Program, implemented to structure the maintenance operations planned for 2025 and 2026, seeks to accelerate processes and optimize costs, always with the objective of reinforcing the safety and reliability of our units, in a sustainable way.

Even with the complexity of the project, the receipt of Alpha Star by Petrobras was carried out in 26 days. This represents 27 days less than the average time for receiving probes carried out by the operator in 2024.

Mar 6, 2025
0 292 1 minute read

Related Articles

BP completes drilling at El Fayoum-5 gas well

Mar 6, 2025

CNOOC makes breakthrough in Beibu Gulf Basin

Mar 6, 2025
McDermott Completes EPCIC Project in Gulf of Mexico

McDermott completes EPCIC project in Gulf of Mexico

Mar 5, 2025
Expro Boosts Romanian Growth With $10M+ Contracts for Black Sea Project

Expro wins $10M+ contracts for Black Sea project

Mar 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button