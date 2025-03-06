Constellation’s Alpha Star starts new three-year contract

Constellation’s Alpha Star started a new three-year contract, marking the return of the unit to the fleet contracted by Petrobras after two-and-a-half years.

To make this operation viable, Constellation carried out the largest maintenance stop in the company’s history. This is the first of the docking scheduled by the careful planning called Owner’s Vision 2025: Rig Scheduled Shutdown Strategies. The Program, implemented to structure the maintenance operations planned for 2025 and 2026, seeks to accelerate processes and optimize costs, always with the objective of reinforcing the safety and reliability of our units, in a sustainable way.

Even with the complexity of the project, the receipt of Alpha Star by Petrobras was carried out in 26 days. This represents 27 days less than the average time for receiving probes carried out by the operator in 2024.