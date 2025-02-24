CNOOC brings Luda 5-2 North on-stream

CNOOC announced that Luda 5-2 North Oilfield Phase II Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in the central part of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 30 m. The main production facilities include one new auxiliary production platform and one production wellhead platform.

A total of 29 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 28 production wells and one water source well. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 6,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is heavy crude.

Luda 5-2 North oilfield is the first oilfield to produce from super heavy oil reservoirs through thermal recovery in China. Its Phase I Project had already commenced production in 2022. The Phase II Project will further tap the resources of the oilfield.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.