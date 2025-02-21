CNPC completes drilling of Asia’s deepest vertical well

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has completed the drilling of the deepest vertical well in Asia, as a borehole reached a depth of 10,910 m in China’s northwestern desert. Located in the heart of the Taklimakan Desert in the Tarim Basin, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the well, known as Shenditake 1, is a scientific exploration project.

The Tarim Basin contains vast, deep-seated oil and gas reserves that are flanked by the Tianshan and Kunlun mountains. However, it is also one of the most challenging regions to explore due to its harsh surface conditions and complex underground structures. According to CNPC, drilling began on 30 May 2023. It took over 580 days to complete the 10,910-m drilling, with more than half of the time — some 300 days — spent on the final 910 m.

The well has penetrated 12 geological formations, ultimately reaching rock layers that date back over 500 million years. At 10,000 m below the surface, temperatures exceed 210 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize cooking oil. Pressure surpasses 145 MPa, greater than the crushing forces found at the deepest point of the Mariana Trench.