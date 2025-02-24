OneSubsea and Innovex collaborate on subsea wellhead technology

Innovex signed a strategic agreement with SLB OneSubsea for the supply of subsea wellhead systems. This agreement establishes a standard framework for enhanced collaboration.

“This strategic agreement with OneSubsea underscores our commitment to continuously enhance and optimize our product offerings for our customers,” said Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex. “This collaboration further deepens our relationship with OneSubsea, enabling us to deliver integrated solutions, faster, addressing the evolving needs of the global energy sector. We are excited about the tremendous opportunities this agreement brings and are eager to provide enhanced value across the industry.”