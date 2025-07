Vallourec secures two OCTG contracts in Iraq with CNOOC, PetroChina

Vallourec signed two contracts to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) to support the drilling operations of CNOOC and PetroChina in Iraq. These contracts carry potential revenue of approximately $130 million.

The contracts cover the supply of carbon steel and Super-13Cr steel OCTG products with VAM connections. Deliveries are scheduled throughout 2025 and 2026 to support Iraq’s increased drilling activities.