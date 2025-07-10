Global and Regional MarketsNews

EnQuest acquires Harbour Energy’s Vietnam business

Jul 10, 2025
0 331 1 minute read
EnQuest acquires Harbour Energy’s Vietnam business

EnQuest completed the acquisition of Harbour Energy’s business in Vietnam, which holds a 53.125% equity interest in (and operatorship of) the Chim Sáo and Dua production fields (Block 12W). The value of the transaction is $85.1 million and, net of interim period cash flows, the consideration paid by EnQuest was approximately $25.7 million.

As of 1 January 2025, net 2P reserves and 2C resources across the fields totaled 7.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and 4.9 million boe, respectively. EnQuest intends to assess the additional prospects of Block 12W and translate discovered resources into reserves at the fields across three gas discoveries and several additional targets, with a view to extending the Production Sharing Contract beyond its current end date of November 2030.

Since signing the transaction, the Vietnam asset team has completed a planned annual maintenance shutdown and executed three of six scheduled well intervention scopes, which have added approximately 1,200 boe/day of gross production. Net asset production in H1 2025 averaged 5,700 boe/day, with the potential for further in-year upside relating to well intervention activity and performance and the positive impact of a production-enhancing chemical soaking process undertaken during the shutdown.

Jul 10, 2025
0 331 1 minute read

Related Articles

Union Jack Oil signs farm-in agreement for Oklahoma drilling project

Union Jack Oil signs farm-in agreement for Oklahoma drilling project

Jul 10, 2025
Petro-Victory Energy provides update on the conclusion of drilling the AND-5 well in the 100% owned Andorinha field, onshore, Brasil

Petro-Victory concludes drilling AND-5 well, onshore Brazil

Jul 10, 2025
Monumental Energy Announces Commencement of Copper Moki Workovers in New Zealand

Monumental makes progress on second workover at Copper Moki

Jul 10, 2025
Equinor Gas discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea - (7220/5-4)

Equinore makes gas discovery near Johan Castberg field, Barents Sea

Jul 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button