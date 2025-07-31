CNOOC brings Dongfang 1-1 gas field on stream

CNOOC announced that the Dongfang 1-1 gas field 13-3 block development project has commenced production. The project is the first high-temperature, high-pressure, low-permeability natural gas project offshore China. It is located in the Yinggehai Basin with an average water depth of approximately 67 m.

The main production facility is a new unmanned wellhead platform that uses the existing processing facilities of the Dongfang gas fields for development. A total of six development wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 35 million cu ft of natural gas per day in 2026.