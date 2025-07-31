Aquaterra awarded offshore analysis contract extension in Egypt

Aquaterra Energy was awarded a two-year contract extension of its offshore analysis services for a major Egyptian operator. Since the original contract award in 2023, Aquaterra has delivered detailed riser and subsea well/conductor analysis services in support of operations on seven separate well locations to date.

Over the past two years, the company’s offshore analysis helped to validate the performance of new producing subsea wells, drilled from a semisubmersible rig. Notable achievements include managing conductor strength requirements during a vessel drift/drive off scenario. The analyses have driven optimizations to casing grade and joint space-outs while collaborating with rig and risk assessment teams to better define and comply with operating guidelines. These services ensure that the client’s assets meet operational requirements for their full lifetimes while complying with challenging technical standards and guidelines.

Aquaterra’s in-house software, ORANGE, automates simulations, post-processing and code checks, enabling rapid assessment of equipment options and environmental scenarios. For this campaign, it supported the assessment of multiple wellhead extension joint designs and seasonal environmental sensitivities, helping to guide equipment selection and rig scheduling.