Innovating While Drilling®NewsSafety and ESG

Aquaterra awarded offshore analysis contract extension in Egypt

Jul 31, 2025
0 209 1 minute read
Aquaterra awarded offshore analysis contract extension in Egypt

Aquaterra Energy was awarded a two-year contract extension of its offshore analysis services for a major Egyptian operator. Since the original contract award in 2023, Aquaterra has delivered detailed riser and subsea well/conductor analysis services in support of operations on seven separate well locations to date.

Over the past two years, the company’s offshore analysis helped to validate the performance of new producing subsea wells, drilled from a semisubmersible rig. Notable achievements include managing conductor strength requirements during a vessel drift/drive off scenario. The analyses have driven optimizations to casing grade and joint space-outs while collaborating with rig and risk assessment teams to better define and comply with operating guidelines. These services ensure that the client’s assets meet operational requirements for their full lifetimes while complying with challenging technical standards and guidelines.

Aquaterra’s in-house software, ORANGE, automates simulations, post-processing and code checks, enabling rapid assessment of equipment options and environmental scenarios. For this campaign, it supported the assessment of multiple wellhead extension joint designs and seasonal environmental sensitivities, helping to guide equipment selection and rig scheduling.

Jul 31, 2025
0 209 1 minute read

Related Articles

CNOOC brings Dongfang 1-1 gas field on stream

Jul 31, 2025
Abraj Expands Strategic Partnership with PDO for the Provision of Six Land Drilling Rig Services in Block 6

Abraj signs six-rig contract with PDO in Oman

Jul 30, 2025
Kongsberg Maritime and Noble Corporation forge strategic alliance to drive offshore innovation

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to drive offshore innovation

Jul 30, 2025
SLB launches OnWave autonomous logging platform

SLB launches OnWave autonomous logging platform

Jul 30, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button