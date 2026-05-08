Devon Energy, Coterra Energy complete merger

Devon Energy and Coterra Energy completed their previously announced all-stock merger on 7 May 2026, creating a large-cap shale operator anchored by a position in the Delaware Basin.

The combined company operates under the Devon Energy name and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DVN. It is headquartered in Houston, with a continued presence in Oklahoma City.

Clay Gaspar continues as President and CEO of the combined company. Tom Jorden, formerly CEO of Coterra, serves as non-executive chairman of the board. The 11-member board includes six directors from Devon and five from Coterra.