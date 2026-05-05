Weatherford wins MPD contract and aftermarket agreement with Noble

Weatherford was awarded multiple managed pressure drilling (MPD) contracts and a global aftermarket agreement with Noble Corporation, covering equipment delivery, a system upgrade and fleet-wide lifecycle support.

The awards include delivery of two deepwater MPD systems to support Noble’s operations offshore Guyana, with delivery expected before year-end. Weatherford is also executing an upgrade on a third-party MPD system being assembled at its Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston, with deployment to Nigeria expected in Q3 2026.

In addition, the two companies entered into a global aftermarket agreement covering MPD systems across Noble’s fleet, providing standardized lifecycle support, parts and services.