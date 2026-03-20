Arcius to drill two Mediterranean gas wells offshore Egypt

Arcius Energy, a joint venture between ADNOC and BP, is preparing to drill two exploratory gas wells offshore Egypt as part of a new campaign aimed at expanding activity in the country’s Mediterranean acreage.

The program will target the Atoll West and Nofret prospects, with drilling set to be carried out by the Valaris DS-12 drillship, which has departed Las Palmas in Spain and is en route to Egypt to begin operations.

The campaign follows an inspection visit to the rig, during which the company reviewed operational readiness, safety systems and crew performance ahead of mobilization.

Arcius said the drilling program forms part of a broader effort to increase exploration and development activity in Egypt, where it is positioning the country as a central hub for its Eastern Mediterranean operations.