Drilling Rigs & AutomationInnovating While Drilling®NewsThe Offshore FrontierVideos

CML system allows drillers to better manage BHP during MPD operations

May 15, 2024
0 222 Less than a minute

Enhanced Drilling’s EC-Drill, a controlled mud level (CML) system, helps drillers manipulate bottomhole pressure (BHP) during well construction, regardless of whether the drill string is in the well. Speaking to DC from the 2024 OTC in Houston, Bernt Eikemo, VP Sales & Business Development, discusses how the system can be used for many applications, including managed pressure drilling (MPD) operations. In particular, he notes the system’s value in holding BHP constant while the subsea pumps are started and stopped during a connection.

May 15, 2024
0 222 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Oil States connector mitigates back-off in deepwater basins

May 15, 2024

Scott Tinker: Oil and gas will remain a key component in providing affordable, accessible energy in the future

May 15, 2024

ADNOC incorporates new company to service $1.7 billion unconventional energy contract

May 15, 2024

IADC brings voice of the industry to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, fly-in

May 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button