CML system allows drillers to better manage BHP during MPD operations

Enhanced Drilling’s EC-Drill, a controlled mud level (CML) system, helps drillers manipulate bottomhole pressure (BHP) during well construction, regardless of whether the drill string is in the well. Speaking to DC from the 2024 OTC in Houston, Bernt Eikemo, VP Sales & Business Development, discusses how the system can be used for many applications, including managed pressure drilling (MPD) operations. In particular, he notes the system’s value in holding BHP constant while the subsea pumps are started and stopped during a connection.