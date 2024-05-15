Innovating While Drilling®NewsThe Offshore FrontierVideos

Oil States connector mitigates back-off in deepwater basins

May 15, 2024
Oil States International received a Spotlight on New Technology Award this year for its Swift DW2 RAR connector, a metal-to-metal sealing threaded connector used for platform casing strings. In this video with DC from the 2024 OTC, Frazer Young, Global Sales Manager at Oil States, outlines the value the tool provides for the industry. In particular, he talks about how its ratchet anti-rotation feature enables the connector to run through ultra-deepwater environments without the threaded connection separating from the drill string, a situation commonly referred to as back-off. He also discusses the results Oil States has seen in running this tool in various deepwater basins, including the US Gulf of Mexico.

