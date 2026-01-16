Archer awarded integrated deepwater P&A contract in US Gulf

Archer, in collaboration with SLB, was awarded an integrated plug and abandonment (P&A) contract with Equinor for the Titan platform in the US Gulf.

The service offerings under the contract include project management, well engineering, provision of a compact workover rig, coiled tubing, wireline services and a suite of downhole P&A technologies and the scope covers P&A of three wells.

Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer, commented, “The recent acquisitions of the US-based fishing specialists WFR and Premium were key steps in our strategy.”