Archer awarded integrated deepwater P&A contract in US Gulf

Jan 16, 2026
Archer, in collaboration with SLB, was awarded an integrated plug and abandonment (P&A) contract with Equinor for the Titan platform in the US Gulf.

The service offerings under the contract include project management, well engineering, provision of a compact workover rig, coiled tubing, wireline services and a suite of downhole P&A technologies and the scope covers P&A of three wells.

Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer, commented, “The recent acquisitions of the US-based fishing specialists WFR and Premium were key steps in our strategy.”

