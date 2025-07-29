Chevron, PTTEP award contracts to SEB in Thailand

Sapura Energy Berhad won two contracts exceeding RM 500 million from its long-term clients in Thailand. The contracts were awarded for an installation and removal campaign and subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services.

The installation and removal contract, awarded by Chevron, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and will be executed by the group’s Engineering & Construction (E&C) team.

The service orders for the group’s subsea IRM services were awarded by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company (PTTEP). The scope of work comprises saturation diving operations for facilities in the G1/61 and G2/61 projects using SEB’s dedicated subsea construction vessel Sapura Constructor.

The works for subsea IRM have commenced in Q2 2025. SEB is already doing subsea IRM works for PTTEP in Malaysia.