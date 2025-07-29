Halliburton launches LOGIX automated geosteering

Halliburton launched LOGIX automated geosteering to optimize geological interpretation and well placement. The service combines automation, machine learning and advanced geological insights to position the wellbore and maximize reservoir contact.

The service updates and projects geological models to enable well trajectory optimization in real time. Advanced algorithms and machine learning technology help provide uniform, repeatable and unbiased geological interpretations that empower customers with accurate data and faster diagnosis.

LOGIX automation and remote operations include well construction services that deliver reliability, consistency and efficiency to maximize asset value for our customers.