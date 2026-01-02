Charlemont-1 well encounters gas shows offshore Otway Basin

3D Energi reported gas shows while drilling the Charlemont-1 exploration well in permit VIC/P79 offshore Victoria. The gas shows were not predicted during pre-drill evaluation of the shallower interval. Evaluation work is ongoing to determine the appropriate next steps for the well before drilling resumes.

The Charlemont-1 well was spudded on 10 December 2025 using the Transocean Equinox drilling unit. While drilling toward the primary Waarre A reservoir target, the well intersected gas shows in the Waarre C interval approximately 160 m above the main objective.

Drilling reached a depth of approximately 2,552 m, where higher-than-expected pressures were encountered. As a result, drilling operations were paused to allow the operator to assess well design options before proceeding deeper toward the primary target.