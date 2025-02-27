Chevron announces senior leadership changes

Chevron has announced senior leadership changes as part of the company’s efforts to simplify its organizational structure, execute faster and more effectively, and be positioned for stronger long-term competitiveness.

The company’s Oil, Products & Gas organization will be consolidated into two segments: Upstream and Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals. Mark Nelson will continue to lead this organization as vice chairman and executive vice president, Oil, Products & Gas.

The Upstream organizational model will drive value through greater standardization across Shale & Tight, Base Assets & Emerging Countries, Offshore, Eurasia and Australia.

Clay Neff, currently president, International Exploration and Production, has been named president, Upstream, effective 1 July 2025. Bruce Niemeyer, currently president, Americas Exploration and Production, has been named president, Shale & Tight, effective 1 July 2025.

The Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals organization will center around key work processes, including Operations, Commercial, Customer and Enterprise Value Chain Optimization.

Andy Walz will continue to lead this organization as president, Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals.

Chevron’s technical center will be organized to drive value in Technology, Projects & Execution.

Ryder Booth, currently vice president, Mid-Continent Business Unit, has been named vice president, Technology, Projects & Execution, effective 1 July 2025. He is replacing Balaji Krishnamurthy, currently vice president, Chevron Technical Center, who has been named president, Australia, effective 1 April 2025.