Fennex unveils AI-powered Predictive Safety solution

Fennex has introduced Predictive Safety, an advanced AI solution that is set to transform safety management and reduce incidents, following a successful initial pilot deployment with Noble Corp.

Developed in collaboration with data scientists from University College London (UCL) and Robert Gordon University (RGU), Predictive Safety applies AI-driven algorithms to analyze key risk indicators, such as observations and reports. This enables organizations to anticipate hazards and take preventative action before incidents occur.

Deployed across Noble Corporation’s global offshore fleet, the technology has demonstrated its ability to translate operational data into actionable intelligence, enhancing decision-making, reinforcing safety culture, and driving efficiency improvements.

Adrian Brown, managing director at Fennex, introduced the latest solution alongside Noble Corporation at the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Health, Safety & Environment Conference, in Houston on Thursday, 20 February, 2025.

He commented: “There can be no compromise on safety, and through our collaboration with leading academic institutions and industry safety experts, we have developed an AI-powered predictive intelligence engine that fully unlocks the potential of safety observation data.

“By analyzing millions of real-world safety observations, we have clearly demonstrated that Predictive Safety is an essential, transformational operational tool.”

Dustin Stringer, global HSE director at Noble Corporation, added: “Systematically analyzing leading safety data, observations, reported risks, and near misses, identifies patterns that were previously undetectable and allows us to drive actions that identify high-risk areas and mitigate hazards before they escalate. The ability to anticipate potential safety issues through AI-driven insights is a game-changer for operational safety.”

“This isn’t just about technology—it’s about saving lives, reducing incidents, and building a safety culture that is predictive, not reactive. AI isn’t the future—it’s already here. The question is: will we embrace it?”