Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

Chesapeake to sell part of Eagle Ford acreage to WildFire Energy

Jan 18, 2023
0 135 1 minute read

Chesapeake Energy has agreed to sell the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford acreage to WildFire Energy for $1.425 billion.

As part of the deal, Chesapeake will esll approximately 377,000 net acres and approximately 1,350 wells in the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset, along with related property, plant and equipment. Average net daily production from these properties was approximately 27,700 BOE (85% liquid) during Q3 2022. As of 31 December 2021, net proved reserves associated with these properties were approximately 96.8 million BOE.

Chesapeake expects the transaction to close in Q1 2023. The company will receive $1.2 billion upon closing, subject to customary adjustments, with the additional $225 million paid in yearly installments of $60 million over the next three years and $45 million in year four.

Jan 18, 2023
0 135 1 minute read

Related Articles

Intebloc nets three-year contract from Stena Drilling to provide its Rig-Ware data management system

Oct 20, 2020

Did you know? IADC members can use "Member Logo"

Jan 6, 2009

H&P President and CEO: Industry must embrace digitalization, automation to survive in the future

Mar 29, 2021

Exclusive video: DC tours Maersk’s MOSAIC II simulator training complex

Nov 29, 2012

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button