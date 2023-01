Petrofac has exercised its contracted rig hire option on Island Drilling’s Island Innovator semisubmersible. The option covers one additional well for the Tullow P&A campaign on PSC-A Banda and PSC-B Tiof Wells offshore Mauritania. The total work is now for five well re-entries.

The optional well is the Banda-1 subsea exploration well and is estimated to be 20 days for completing Petrofac’s plug and abandonment operations.