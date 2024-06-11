Chesapeake Energy issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Chesapeake Energy’s 2023 Sustainability Report on its ESG performance highlights the steps the company has made to reach its goal of achieving net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 2035.

Chesapeake’s progress includes reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity to 2.1 mtCO 2 e / gross operated mboe produced — beating its target of 3.0 mtCO 2 e / gross operated mboe produced and demonstrating a more than 60% reduction since 2020.

The company followed this same trend with Scope 1 and Scope 2 methane emissions intensity, achieving 0.02% volume methane emissions/gross operated natural gas produced. This was the company’s 2025 target and represents a more than 80% reduction in methane emissions intensity from 2020.

In 2023, Chesapeake improved its year-over-year combined TRIR by 42%, ending the year with a combined TRIR of 0.14. It also implemented a new program focused on identifying worksite hazards that have the potential to seriously injure on-site workers.

Both the company’s Marcellus and Haynesville stakeholder engagement teams hosted local, in-person meetings with landowners, elected officials and community partners to encourage transparent communication and feedback. In Haynesville, the team hosted lunch-and-learns in every parish where Chesapeake operates.

“We believe in a future where responsible energy production supports global climate ambitions and meets the needs of worldwide energy demand,” said Nick Dell‘Osso, Chesapeake’s President and CEO.

“Chesapeake is proud to serve as a solution to today’s energy challenges, accomplishing significant operational and organizational milestones while maintaining our high standards of sustainability performance. As you’ll read in our sustainability reporting, our team is committed to supporting energy security and global prosperity, while reducing emissions and maintaining safe operations.”