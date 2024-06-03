BW Energy confirms substantial discovery with pilot well offshore Gabon

BW Energy has concluded the drilling and the logging of the DHIBM-7P pilot well, confirming a substantial oil discovery with good reservoir quality and a material uplift to the Hibiscus area. The discovery on the northern flank of the Hibiscus field, on the Dussafu Licence offshore Gabon, had initially been announced on 20 May.

The company’s preliminary evaluation indicates an increase in Hibiscus gross recoverable reserves (mid-case) of approximately 8 million to 12 million bbl of oil. The company plans to complete the well as a development well later in 2024.

The DHIBM-7P pilot was drilled from the MaBoMo production platform to a total depth of 3,941 m. The target area is located approximately 1.5 km north-northwest of MaBoMo and was drilled by the Borr Norve jackup rig. Notably, the hydrocarbon column extends across the boundary between the Gamba and the underlying Dentale formation. This is the first example of a common Gamba-Dentale hydrocarbon accumulation in the Hibiscus field.

The current operation in Dussafu is to complete the development well (DHBSM-2H) in the northern flank of the Hibiscus South field that was recently successfully appraised.