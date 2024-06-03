People, Companies and Products

GDEP launches Redline+ Packing with improved geometry, performance

Jun 3, 2024
0 113 1 minute read
Redline+ Packing features new materials and enhanced geometry to ptimize performance in high-pressure environments.

GD Energy Products (GDEP) launched its new Redline+ Packing for hydraulic fracturing, providing a significant improvement in packing performance life over the company’s standard Redline Packing. It features new materials and enhanced geometry to exceed industry standards and optimize performance in high-pressure environments.

The technology pumped more than 160 million lbs of sand prior to failure, while also reducing operational downtime. During a 12-week field trial in the Haynesville Basin at pressures up to 12,500 psi, it increased performance life on average by more than two times over standard Redline and extended maintenance intervals by 45%.

During an 11-week field trial in the Eagle Ford Basin at pressures up to 9,500 psi, Redline+ Packing showed an average increase in performance life of 44% over standard Redline. Less unscheduled maintenance was observed due to a lower risk of packing bore washes and resulted in improved overall safety.

Across both field trials, customers recognized ease of maintenance and noted a significant improvement in the speed of installation and removal time.

The patent-pending geometry improves sand exclusion and includes fortified materials guaranteed to reduce the risk of packing bore wash. It also features a refined material makeup — delivering longer product life and increased heat and abrasion resistance in high-pressure environments.

Jun 3, 2024
0 113 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fortress Downhole Tools expands operations with 4 new locations

May 29, 2024

(no title)

May 29, 2024

Expro marks milestone with 100th SeaCure cementing job

May 20, 2024

New tool aims to streamline HSE standards, Ex/ATEX inspections

May 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button