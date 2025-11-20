Afentra advances Angola operations; prepares 2026 campaign

Afentra is progressing operational activity across its Angolan portfolio, highlighted by a well-intervention program and preparation work ahead of a multi-well drilling campaign planned for 2026.

Light-well-intervention activity has been a major focus, with 22 wells completed so far this year and a year-end target of around 35. Afentra reports sustained asset uptime as platform repair and upgrade work continues across power systems, cranes, subsea infrastructure and risers. These upgrades are designed to improve facility reliability ahead of the upcoming drilling program.

Work to prepare for 2026 rig mobilization is under way, including platform surveys and access preparation across the 3/05 hub. The company is also advancing activity on newly awarded block 3/24, where early redevelopment planning has started.

In the Kwanza Basin, Afentra has begun e-FTG data acquisition over blocks KON4, KON15 and KON19 to better define future exploration and development targets.

The operational program is expected to accelerate through 2026 as Afentra transitions from infrastructure upgrades and well interventions toward full drilling execution.