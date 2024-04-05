Brookside begins drilling Maroons well in the Anadarko Basin

Brookside has provided multiple updates on operations from the multi-well Flames-Maroons Development Plan (FMDP) in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Casing and cementing of the Iginla Well lateral section has been completed, after which the drill rig was walked to the nearby Maroons well where drilling of the intermediate section began.

The Maroons is drilling ahead, already at a depth of approximately 6,800 ft. Its surface hole section had been drilled previously along with the surface holes of both the Iginla and Fleury wells as part of efficient pad drilling practices.

The Maroons is the second of four wells to be drilled and completed during this program.