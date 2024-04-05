Aramco awards over $7 billion in EPC contracts for Fadhili Gas Plant

Aramco has awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth $7.7 billion for a major expansion of its Fadhili Gas Plant in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The project is expected to increase the plant’s processing capacity from 2.5 bscfd to up to 4 bscfd.

This additional 1.5 bscfd of processing capacity is expected to contribute to the company’s strategy to raise gas production by more than 60% by 2030, compared to 2021 levels. The Fadhili Gas Plant expansion, expected to be completed by November 2027, will also add 2,300 metric tons per day to sulfur production.

“The award of these contracts reflects Aramco’s goal to increase supplies of natural gas, help efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and free up more crude oil for value-added refining and export,” said Wail Al Jaafari, Aramco’s Executive VP of Technical Services. “Together with leading international companies, we are advancing our goal to increase gas production. The expansion also supports our ambitions to develop a lower-carbon hydrogen business, while associated liquids from gas are an important feedstock for the petrochemical industry.”