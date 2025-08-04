BP starts up Argos expansion project in US Gulf

BP started up the Argos Southwest Extension project, the first in a series of new projects the company is planning in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The project adds 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of gross peak annualized average production at the existing Argos platform. Argos, which began production in 2023, is BP’s fifth operated production platform in the Gulf of Mexico with a gross production capacity of up to 140,000 (bopd).

The Argos Southwest Extension project will add three wells and include a new drill center roughly 5 mi southwest of Argos. The subsea tieback, which connects new wells to existing offshore production facilities through pipelines, will extend the footprint of the Mad Dog field discovered in 1998.

Argos Southwest Extension is one of 10 project startups BP plans to deliver by 2027. It is also the first of three expansions and new build projects in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico that will enable BP to boost its capacity to produce around 400,000 boepd from the US offshore region.