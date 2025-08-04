Sapura Energy is now Vantris Energy

People, Companies and Products

Sapura Energy changed its name to Vantris Energy following shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 30 July 2025.

The new name took effect on 1 August 2025, following the issuance of a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name of Company by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

“Van” is derived from “vanguard,” symbolising being at the forefront and moving forward with purpose. “Tri” signifies the company’s commitment to its three core values. The “S” encapsulates its brand promise of “Solutions Delivered Safely”.

